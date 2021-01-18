In the last trading session, 246,881 shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:ORMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.37, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.51 Million. ORMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.71, offering almost -30.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.08% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 180.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.14 Million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ORMP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP): Trading Information

Although ORMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.65- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0289 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 946.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 128.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORMP is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +289.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) projections and forecasts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +9.8 percent over the past six months and at a 67.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.5%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 14.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.84%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 468.62 Thousand shares worth $1.22 Million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with 0.84% or 197.76 Thousand shares worth $516.16 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 53220 shares worth $225.65 Thousand, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 16.96 Thousand shares worth around $72.24 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

