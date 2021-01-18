In the last trading session, 405,095 shares of the Nexstar Media Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:NXST) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $111.35, and it changed around $0.31 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.9 Billion. NXST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.66, offering almost -18.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.05% since then. We note from Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 314.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.67 Million.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NXST as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6.95 for the current quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST): Trading Information

Instantly NXST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $116.2 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0173 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXST is forecast to be at a low of $115 and a high of $145. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) projections and forecasts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +31.63 percent over the past six months and at a 236.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +194.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -6.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.34 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. to make $1.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19%. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -41.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 57.4% per year for the next five years.

NXST Dividend Yield

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.83% per year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.52% of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. shares, and 104.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.85%. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. stock is held by 421 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 3.77 Million shares worth $339.18 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.47% or 3.73 Million shares worth $335.44 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1358148 shares worth $122.14 Million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.21 Million shares worth around $108.59 Million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.

