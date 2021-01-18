In the last trading session, 397,566 shares of the National Vision Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.64, and it changed around -$3.21 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.94 Billion. EYE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.61, offering almost -8.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.95% since then. We note from National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 395.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 577.89 Million.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EYE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. National Vision Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE): Trading Information

Although EYE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $52.61 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0309 over the last five days. On the other hand, National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EYE is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) projections and forecasts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +61.43 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +18.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $472.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. to make $524.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $401.76 Million and $469.7 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.3%. National Vision Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.1% per year for the next five years.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.96% of National Vision Holdings, Inc. shares, and 119.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.17%. National Vision Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 7.95 Million shares worth $304.17 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 9.67% or 7.84 Million shares worth $299.74 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2958722 shares worth $119.33 Million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 2.54 Million shares worth around $97.11 Million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.

