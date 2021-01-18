In the last trading session, 250,664 shares of the Muscle Maker, Inc.(NASDAQ:GRIL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.9 Million. GRIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.09, offering almost -169.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.69% since then. We note from Muscle Maker, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 241.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Muscle Maker, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GRIL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL): Trading Information

Although GRIL has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.985 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0107 over the last five days. On the other hand, Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 172.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 86.08 day(s).

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Muscle Maker, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.68% of Muscle Maker, Inc. shares, and 11.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.46%. Muscle Maker, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 11Thousand shares worth $15.62 Thousand.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.07% or 8.1 Thousand shares worth $11.5 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 183449 shares worth $391.66 Thousand, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 1.25 Thousand shares worth around $1.78 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

