In the last trading session, 255,373 shares of the Morphic Holding, Inc.(NASDAQ:MORF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.19, and it changed around -$0.98 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $939.67 Million. MORF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.65, offering almost -21.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.21% since then. We note from Morphic Holding, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 165.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.57 Million.

Morphic Holding, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MORF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Morphic Holding, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF): Trading Information

Although MORF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.36 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0147 over the last five days. On the other hand, Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MORF is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) projections and forecasts

Morphic Holding, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19 percent over the past six months and at a 52.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +19.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 169.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Morphic Holding, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -78.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.56% of Morphic Holding, Inc. shares, and 61.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.33%. Morphic Holding, Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.77% of the shares, which is about 4.6 Million shares worth $125.73 Million.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc., with 9.57% or 2.98 Million shares worth $81.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 870921 shares worth $27.32 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 771.04 Thousand shares worth around $24.19 Million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.

