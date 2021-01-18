In the last trading session, 231,311 shares of the Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP(NASDAQ:MCEP) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.22, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.85 Million. MCEP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.42, offering almost -61.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.01% since then. We note from Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 159.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 412.57 Million.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MCEP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP): Trading Information

Instantly MCEP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.64- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.181 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.37, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCEP is forecast to be at a low of $7.37 and a high of $7.37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP earnings are expected to increase by 77.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.55% per year for the next five years.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 153.71% of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP shares, and 5.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -9.68%. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP stock is held by 13 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 13.65 Thousand shares worth $32.07 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.09% or 12.97 Thousand shares worth $30.48 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

