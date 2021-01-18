In the last trading session, 333,437 shares of the Meritor, Inc.(NYSE:MTOR) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.34, and it changed around -$0.65 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91 Billion. MTOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.53, offering almost -12.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.58% since then. We note from Meritor, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 530.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 549.92 Million.

Meritor, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MTOR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Meritor, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR): Trading Information

Although MTOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.44 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0673 over the last five days. On the other hand, Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTOR is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) projections and forecasts

Meritor, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +23.37 percent over the past six months and at a 58.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -51.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -17.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.8%. Meritor, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -2.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 60.1% per year for the next five years.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.05% of Meritor, Inc. shares, and 98.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.92%. Meritor, Inc. stock is held by 283 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.45% of the shares, which is about 10.45 Million shares worth $218.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.24% or 8.13 Million shares worth $170.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4642657 shares worth $129.58 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 2.33 Million shares worth around $48.73 Million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.

