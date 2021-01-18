In the last trading session, 641,325 shares of the Marker Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.41 Million. MRKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.39, offering almost -63.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.23% since then. We note from Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 611.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 398.42 Million.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MRKR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR): Trading Information

Although MRKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.18- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.1564 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 238.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRKR is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +286.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 189.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) projections and forecasts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.11 percent over the past six months and at a -25.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -45.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -21.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 125.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.4%. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.88% of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 29.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.54%. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.41% of the shares, which is about 5Million shares worth $7.5 Million.

Aisling Capital Management LP, with 4.16% or 2Million shares worth $3Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 862737 shares worth $1.29 Million, making up 1.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 626.89 Thousand shares worth around $908.99 Thousand, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored