In the last trading session, 295,725 shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.77, and it changed around -$0.1 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.15 Billion. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.46, offering almost -16.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.94% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVI is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Biggest Investors

JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 1732255 shares worth $48.76 Million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 900Thousand shares worth around $25.34 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored