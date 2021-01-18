In the last trading session, 238,760 shares of the MakeMyTrip Limited(NASDAQ:MMYT) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.92, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19 Billion. MMYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.99, offering almost -3.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.66% since then. We note from MakeMyTrip Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 265.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 406.67 Million.

MakeMyTrip Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MMYT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. MakeMyTrip Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT): Trading Information

Although MMYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.99 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0766 over the last five days. On the other hand, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMYT is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +16.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) projections and forecasts

MakeMyTrip Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +87.85 percent over the past six months and at a -78.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +34.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -73%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.7%. MakeMyTrip Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -163.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.6% per year for the next five years.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.41% of MakeMyTrip Limited shares, and 69.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.44%. MakeMyTrip Limited stock is held by 133 institutions, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 5.83 Million shares worth $89.59 Million.

FIL LTD, with 7.39% or 4.7 Million shares worth $72.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 2728326 shares worth $46.05 Million, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $31.27 Million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.

