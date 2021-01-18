In the last trading session, 231,877 shares of the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.(NYSE:MSGE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.9, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36 Billion. MSGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $111.46, offering almost -13.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.07% since then. We note from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 201.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.24 Million.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MSGE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.15 for the current quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE): Trading Information

Instantly MSGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $105.3 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0306 over the last five days. On the other hand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 396.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSGE is forecast to be at a low of $82 and a high of $111. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 196.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.46% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. shares, and 89.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.66%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.53% of the shares, which is about 1.67 Million shares worth $114.61 Million.

Ariel Investments, LLC, with 8.15% or 1.6 Million shares worth $109.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and Ariel Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 694567 shares worth $47.57 Million, making up 3.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ariel Fund held roughly 589.1 Thousand shares worth around $40.35 Million, which represents about 3% of the total shares outstanding.

