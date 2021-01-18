In the last trading session, 491,277 shares of the Mack-Cali Realty Corporation(NYSE:CLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.25, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.2 Billion. CLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.77, offering almost -79.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.89% since then. We note from Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 441.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.38 Million.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CLI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI): Trading Information

Instantly CLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.36 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0852 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLI is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +126.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) projections and forecasts

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.74 percent over the past six months and at a -29.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +92.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.87 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Corporation to make $85.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $86.67 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.2%. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 239% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4.73% per year for the next five years.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.71% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares, and 89.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.19%. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stock is held by 253 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.31% of the shares, which is about 14.8 Million shares worth $186.73 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.61% or 12.35 Million shares worth $155.85 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5532797 shares worth $68.94 Million, making up 6.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 4Million shares worth around $43.91 Million, which represents about 4.4% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored