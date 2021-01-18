In the last trading session, 793,911 shares of the Lumentum Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:LITE) were traded, and its beta was 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $106.32, and it changed around $0.08 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.03 Billion. LITE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $112.08, offering almost -5.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.45% since then. We note from Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LITE as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE): Trading Information

Instantly LITE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $112.0 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.0022 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LITE is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $138. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) projections and forecasts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +26.57 percent over the past six months and at a 13.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +19% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 100.2%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 425.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.6% per year for the next five years.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, and 95.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.01%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock is held by 580 institutions, with Wellington Management Company, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.36% of the shares, which is about 9.33 Million shares worth $701.28 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.07% or 6.84 Million shares worth $514.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2762739 shares worth $228.45 Million, making up 3.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2Million shares worth around $150.62 Million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.

