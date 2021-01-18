In the last trading session, 226,373 shares of the Zumiez Inc.(NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $45, and it changed around $0.19 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15 Billion. ZUMZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.57, offering almost -1.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.82% since then. We note from Zumiez Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 217.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 251.65 Million.

Zumiez Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZUMZ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zumiez Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ): Trading Information

Instantly ZUMZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.57 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.1239 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 802.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZUMZ is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) projections and forecasts

Zumiez Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +73.48 percent over the past six months and at a 12.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +9.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $327.27 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Zumiez Inc. to make $209.67 Million in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $328.75 Million and $152.12 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.2%. Zumiez Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.95% of Zumiez Inc. shares, and 84.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.49%. Zumiez Inc. stock is held by 260 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.66% of the shares, which is about 3.48 Million shares worth $96.84 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.18% or 2.08 Million shares worth $57.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1347129 shares worth $49.55 Million, making up 5.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $26.23 Million, which represents about 4.01% of the total shares outstanding.

