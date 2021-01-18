In the last trading session, 584,115 shares of the Wyndham Destinations, Inc.(NYSE:WYND) were traded, and its beta was 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.42, and it changed around -$0.13 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.07 Billion. WYND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.89, offering almost -11.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.02% since then. We note from Wyndham Destinations, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 599.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.15 Million.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WYND as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.6 for the current quarter.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND): Trading Information

Although WYND has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.22 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0044 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WYND is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) projections and forecasts

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +54.36 percent over the past six months and at a -115.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -50.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -62% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 149% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $645.05 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Wyndham Destinations, Inc. to make $649.98 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $981Million and $558Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.9%. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 97.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.95% per year for the next five years.

WYND Dividend Yield

Wyndham Destinations, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 – March 01, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.2. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.67% per year.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. shares, and 89.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.38%. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. stock is held by 427 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 8.25 Million shares worth $253.72 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.01% or 7.74 Million shares worth $238.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2404600 shares worth $73.97 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.24 Million shares worth around $100.69 Million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored