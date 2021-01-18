In the last trading session, 662,702 shares of the Marin Software Incorporated(NASDAQ:MRIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.75 Million. MRIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.7, offering almost -174.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.98% since then. We note from Marin Software Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.03 Million.

Marin Software Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MRIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Marin Software Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN): Trading Information

Although MRIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.49- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0095 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 154.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 25.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 573.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRIN is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +573.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 573.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.1%. Marin Software Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 72.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.83% of Marin Software Incorporated shares, and 21.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.53%. Marin Software Incorporated stock is held by 20 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.3% of the shares, which is about 405.01 Thousand shares worth $538.66 Thousand.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 3.5% or 194.11 Thousand shares worth $258.17 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 41968 shares worth $55.82 Thousand, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 30Thousand shares worth around $39.9 Thousand, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.

