In the last trading session, 268,753 shares of the Lannett Company, Inc.(NYSE:LCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.7, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $279.39 Million. LCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.05, offering almost -50% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.01% since then. We note from Lannett Company, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 277Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 294.88 Million.

Lannett Company, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LCI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lannett Company, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI): Trading Information

Although LCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.20- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0136 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCI is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) projections and forecasts

Lannett Company, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.37 percent over the past six months and at a -49.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -70.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.2%. Lannett Company, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.27% of Lannett Company, Inc. shares, and 89.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.4%. Lannett Company, Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Telemus Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 18.44% of the shares, which is about 7.69 Million shares worth $46.99 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.23% or 5.1 Million shares worth $31.15 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2208927 shares worth $14.4 Million, making up 5.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $6.52 Million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.

