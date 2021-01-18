In the last trading session, 644,148 shares of the Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.(NYSE:BEP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.04, and it changed around -$0.66 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.46 Billion. BEP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.87, offering almost -10.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.39% since then. We note from Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 628.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 543.33 Million.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended BEP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP): Trading Information

Although BEP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.50 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.081 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 223.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.82, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEP is forecast to be at a low of $24.67 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $657Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to make $702.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $571Million and $677Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -86.13%. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BEP Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.56% per year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. shares, and 58.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.81%. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stock is held by 331 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 25.01% of the shares, which is about 68.75 Million shares worth $2.41 Billion.

FIL LTD, with 5.73% or 15.75 Million shares worth $551.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2973720 shares worth $126.05 Million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $43.3 Million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.

