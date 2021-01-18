In the last trading session, 376,965 shares of the Bandwidth Inc.(NASDAQ:BAND) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $162.1, and it changed around $0.96 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03 Billion. BAND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $198.6, offering almost -22.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.61% since then. We note from Bandwidth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 458.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 508.32 Million.

Bandwidth Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BAND as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bandwidth Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND): Trading Information

Instantly BAND has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $165.4 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0386 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $197.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAND is forecast to be at a low of $145 and a high of $225. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) projections and forecasts

Bandwidth Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +28.16 percent over the past six months and at a 295.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -34.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +300% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.72 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. to make $103.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62Million and $63.29 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bandwidth Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -87.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.92% of Bandwidth Inc. shares, and 102.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.95%. Bandwidth Inc. stock is held by 329 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.32% of the shares, which is about 2.06 Million shares worth $359.04 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.44% or 1.64 Million shares worth $286.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1311400 shares worth $228.93 Million, making up 5.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd held roughly 848.01 Thousand shares worth around $148.04 Million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored