In the last trading session, 554,342 shares of the Atlas Corp.(NYSE:ATCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.14, and it changed around -$0.46 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74 Billion. ATCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.17, offering almost -27.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.34% since then. We note from Atlas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 835.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 706.05 Million.

Atlas Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ATCO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Atlas Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO): Trading Information

Although ATCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.76 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0127 over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATCO is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $13.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) projections and forecasts

Atlas Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +51.77 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +17.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $374.38 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Atlas Corp. to make $378.56 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $288Million and $308.4 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.1%. Atlas Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 27.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.5% per year for the next five years.

ATCO Dividend Yield

Atlas Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10, 2020. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 8.81% per year.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.52% of Atlas Corp. shares, and 53.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.75%. Atlas Corp. stock is held by 150 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 40.29% of the shares, which is about 99.4 Million shares worth $888.64 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 1.82% or 4.5 Million shares worth $40.23 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4000000 shares worth $35.76 Million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund held roughly 900Thousand shares worth around $8.05 Million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.

