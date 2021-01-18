In the last trading session, 232,798 shares of the Akero Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKRO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.24, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02 Billion. AKRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.16, offering almost -40.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.13% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 573.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 251.41 Million.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AKRO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO): Trading Information

Instantly AKRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.90 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.0121 over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 106.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKRO is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +170.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.4% of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 93.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.4%. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Apple Tree Partners IV, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.79% of the shares, which is about 5.83 Million shares worth $179.51 Million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 10.18% or 3.54 Million shares worth $108.86 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1040809 shares worth $32.05 Million, making up 3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 982.53 Thousand shares worth around $30.25 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.

