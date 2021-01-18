In the last trading session, 280,970 shares of the Leaf Group Ltd.(NYSE:LEAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $169.57 Million. LEAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -51.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.02% since then. We note from Leaf Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 419.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.57 Million.

Leaf Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LEAF as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Leaf Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF): Trading Information

Although LEAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.23- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.121 over the last five days. On the other hand, Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 292.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 52.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEAF is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +83.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) projections and forecasts

Leaf Group Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +30.93 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.6 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Leaf Group Ltd. to make $41.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.1 Million and $32.87 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.3%. Leaf Group Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -9.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.74% of Leaf Group Ltd. shares, and 56.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.98%. Leaf Group Ltd. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Oak Management Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.57% of the shares, which is about 3.72 Million shares worth $18.66 Million.

Spectrum Equity Management, Inc., with 10.12% or 2.77 Million shares worth $13.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 620000 shares worth $3.11 Million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 504.46 Thousand shares worth around $2.53 Million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored