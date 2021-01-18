In the last trading session, 235,526 shares of the iRhythm Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:IRTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $250.57, and it changed around $3.47 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.23 Billion. IRTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $274.21, offering almost -9.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.44% since then. We note from iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 327.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.93 Million.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended IRTC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC): Trading Information

Instantly IRTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $255 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.166 over the last five days. On the other hand, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $238.13, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRTC is forecast to be at a low of $170 and a high of $273. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) projections and forecasts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +109.91 percent over the past six months and at a 27.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +52.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.57 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. to make $80.52 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.1 Million and $63.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.4%. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -2.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. shares, and 113.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.94%. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 342 institutions, with Brown Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 2.78 Million shares worth $662.35 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.05% or 2.61 Million shares worth $621.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1446065 shares worth $344.32 Million, making up 5.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 803.72 Thousand shares worth around $191.37 Million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.

