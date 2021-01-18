In the last trading session, 260,382 shares of the Imperial Oil Limited(NYSE:IMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.02, and it changed around -$1.05 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.56 Billion. IMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27, offering almost -28.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.51% since then. We note from Imperial Oil Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 429.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 539.53 Million.

Imperial Oil Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended IMO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Imperial Oil Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO): Trading Information

Although IMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.30 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0349 over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMO is forecast to be at a low of $16.51 and a high of $25.16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) projections and forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +29.27 percent over the past six months and at a -143.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +29% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 642.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.24 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited to make $9.05 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.63 Billion and $5.54 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.4%. Imperial Oil Limited earnings are expected to increase by 0.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.91% per year for the next five years.

IMO Dividend Yield

Imperial Oil Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 – February 06, 2017. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.69. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.08% per year.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.54% of Imperial Oil Limited shares, and 23.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.58%. Imperial Oil Limited stock is held by 350 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 31.99 Million shares worth $382.58 Million.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with 3.57% or 26.18 Million shares worth $313.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 14161613 shares worth $169.37 Million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 13.72 Million shares worth around $164.14 Million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.

