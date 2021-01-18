In the last trading session, 363,402 shares of the MKS Instruments, Inc.(NASDAQ:MKSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $177.6, and it changed around -$0.19 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.79 Billion. MKSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $179, offering almost -0.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.35% since then. We note from MKS Instruments, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 373.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 300.56 Million.

MKS Instruments, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MKSI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MKS Instruments, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2 for the current quarter.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI): Trading Information

Although MKSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $179 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0766 over the last five days. On the other hand, MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 627.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.27, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKSI is forecast to be at a low of $124 and a high of $205. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) projections and forecasts

MKS Instruments, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.43 percent over the past six months and at a 56.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $601.52 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. to make $600.21 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $499.7 Million and $535.7 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.3%. MKS Instruments, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -64.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.09% per year for the next five years.

MKSI Dividend Yield

MKS Instruments, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 0.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.98% per year.

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of MKS Instruments, Inc. shares, and 98.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.18%. MKS Instruments, Inc. stock is held by 476 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.1% of the shares, which is about 5.02 Million shares worth $548.35 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.06% or 5Million shares worth $545.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2200000 shares worth $240.31 Million, making up 3.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.86 Million shares worth around $201.29 Million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.

