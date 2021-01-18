In the last trading session, 272,150 shares of the Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.(NYSE:INSP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $209.77, and it changed around -$1.7 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.65 Billion. INSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $216.98, offering almost -3.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.68% since then. We note from Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 265.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.79 Million.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended INSP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP): Trading Information

Although INSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $216.9 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0807 over the last five days. On the other hand, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 782.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INSP is forecast to be at a low of $135 and a high of $225. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) projections and forecasts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +113.01 percent over the past six months and at a -69.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -26.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -1.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.07 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to make $36.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.91 Million and $21.35 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -49.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.8% per year for the next five years.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. shares, and 98.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.51%. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 4.02 Million shares worth $518.78 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.06% or 1.9 Million shares worth $245.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 760000 shares worth $141.16 Million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held roughly 750Thousand shares worth around $96.79 Million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.

