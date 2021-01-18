In the last trading session, 312,262 shares of the iFresh Inc.(NASDAQ:IFMK) were traded, and its beta was -3.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.9, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.72 Million. IFMK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -214.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.345, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.67% since then. We note from iFresh Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 832.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.75 Million.

iFresh Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IFMK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iFresh Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK): Trading Information

Although IFMK has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.989 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0488 over the last five days. On the other hand, iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 553.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.5%. iFresh Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.83% of iFresh Inc. shares, and 0.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.46%. iFresh Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 116.09 Thousand shares worth $79.86 Thousand.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 0.15% or 46.84 Thousand shares worth $32.22 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 116086 shares worth $79.86 Thousand, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 19.71 Thousand shares worth around $16.16 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored