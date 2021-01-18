Brookfield Renewable Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BEPC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEPC is forecast to be at a low of $45.33 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -17.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Brookfield Renewable Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 142.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.01% of Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares, and 75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.94%. Brookfield Renewable Corporation stock is held by 385 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 38.8% of the shares, which is about 66.81 Million shares worth $2.61 Billion.

FIL LTD, with 7.31% or 12.59 Million shares worth $491.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2412961 shares worth $140.6 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $51.61 Million, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.

