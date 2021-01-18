In the last trading session, 446,734 shares of the Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOTH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.2, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.01 Million. HOTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.2, offering almost -227.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.09% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HOTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH): Trading Information

Although HOTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.41- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0577 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 354.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOTH is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -69.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.89% of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 1.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.52%. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 79.21 Thousand shares worth $156.04 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.37% or 49.69 Thousand shares worth $97.88 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 41045 shares worth $80.86 Thousand, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 25.32 Thousand shares worth around $60.01 Thousand, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.

