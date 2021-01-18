In the last trading session, 224,784 shares of the HighPoint Resources Corporation(NYSE:HPR) were traded, and its beta was 4.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.61, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.68 Million. HPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.5, offering almost -564.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.61% since then. We note from HighPoint Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 313.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

HighPoint Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HPR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HighPoint Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.28 for the current quarter.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR): Trading Information

Although HPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.40 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.1064 over the last five days. On the other hand, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 504.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 458.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 75.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HPR is forecast to be at a low of $2.8 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +371.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) projections and forecasts

HighPoint Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.6 percent over the past six months and at a 167.5% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -33%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +48.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corporation to make $63Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $121.81 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.3%. HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -200% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 31% per year for the next five years.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares, and 61.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.8%. HighPoint Resources Corporation stock is held by 64 institutions, with G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 46.46% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $23Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.77% or 119.2 Thousand shares worth $1.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 33993 shares worth $390.92 Thousand, making up 0.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 33.17 Thousand shares worth around $381.47 Thousand, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored