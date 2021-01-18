In the last trading session, 227,338 shares of the Hallador Energy Company(NASDAQ:HNRG) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.09 Million. HNRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.3, offering almost -55.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.46% since then. We note from Hallador Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 379.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.07 Million.

Hallador Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HNRG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hallador Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG): Trading Information

Although HNRG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.65 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0067 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 337.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 170.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNRG is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +170.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 170.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) projections and forecasts

Hallador Energy Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +130.17 percent over the past six months and at a -125% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -47.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -96.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 141.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.4%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.4%. Hallador Energy Company earnings are expected to decrease by -888% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.03% of Hallador Energy Company shares, and 32.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.59%. Hallador Energy Company stock is held by 54 institutions, with Lubar & Co., Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 2.79 Million shares worth $1.82 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.35% or 1.02 Million shares worth $666.29 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 440419 shares worth $287.11 Thousand, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 269.98 Thousand shares worth around $176Thousand, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored