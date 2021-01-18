In the last trading session, 926,015 shares of the Guardant Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:GH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $159.29, and it changed around $2.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.93 Billion. GH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $163.42, offering almost -2.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.91% since then. We note from Guardant Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Guardant Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Guardant Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH): Trading Information

Instantly GH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $163.4 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.1149 over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $154.7, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GH is forecast to be at a low of $130 and a high of $180. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) projections and forecasts

Guardant Health, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +92.1 percent over the past six months and at a -148.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -111.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -65.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. to make $80.14 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.9 Million and $67.51 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Guardant Health, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.7% per year for the next five years.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.76% of Guardant Health, Inc. shares, and 79.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.33%. Guardant Health, Inc. stock is held by 471 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.04% of the shares, which is about 14.04 Million shares worth $1.57 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.53% or 6.53 Million shares worth $729.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2096130 shares worth $234.31 Million, making up 2.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 1.87 Million shares worth around $209.31 Million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.

