In the last trading session, 587,091 shares of the Golden Ocean Group Limited(NASDAQ:GOGL) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.23, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $747.38 Million. GOGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.47, offering almost -4.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.82% since then. We note from Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 668.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.48 Million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GOGL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL): Trading Information

Although GOGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.47- on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0351 over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 349.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOGL is forecast to be at a low of $3.89 and a high of $9.2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +75.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) projections and forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +34.1 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +8.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $141.28 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Limited to make $96.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.35 Million and $77.16 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30%. Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -55.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.2% per year for the next five years.

GOGL Dividend Yield

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 3.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.16% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, and 22.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.93%. Golden Ocean Group Limited stock is held by 102 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 2.56 Million shares worth $9.76 Million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 1.64% or 2.35 Million shares worth $8.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 482304 shares worth $2.23 Million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held roughly 379.85 Thousand shares worth around $1.76 Million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored