In the last trading session, 431,413 shares of the WESCO International, Inc.(NYSE:WCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.71, and it changed around -$0.93 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.29 Billion. WCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.84, offering almost -2.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.23% since then. We note from WESCO International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 365.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.72 Million.

WESCO International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WCC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. WESCO International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): Trading Information

Although WCC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $87.84 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0023 over the last five days. On the other hand, WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WCC is forecast to be at a low of $59 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +16.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) projections and forecasts

WESCO International, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +99.09 percent over the past six months and at a 1.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +3.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.11 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. to make $4Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.1 Billion and $1.97 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 103.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.1%. WESCO International, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of WESCO International, Inc. shares, and 100.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.85%. WESCO International, Inc. stock is held by 350 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.39% of the shares, which is about 5.7 Million shares worth $250.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.41% or 4.21 Million shares worth $185.23 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1404681 shares worth $61.83 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.16 Million shares worth around $51.24 Million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.

