In the last trading session, 656,987 shares of the The AZEK Company Inc.(NYSE:AZEK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.23, and it changed around -$0.1 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.38 Billion. AZEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.16, offering almost -2.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.09% since then. We note from The AZEK Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 755.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.86 Million.

The AZEK Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AZEK as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK): Trading Information

Although AZEK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.66 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0449 over the last five days. On the other hand, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZEK is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. The AZEK Company Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -455.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23% per year for the next five years.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.45% of The AZEK Company Inc. shares, and 94.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.18%. The AZEK Company Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Ares Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 25.36% of the shares, which is about 39.22 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with 25.36% or 39.22 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2173890 shares worth $75.67 Million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $62.85 Million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored