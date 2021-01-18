In the last trading session, 284,800 shares of the Loral Space & Communications Inc.(NASDAQ:LORL) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.9, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $801.16 Million. LORL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.42, offering almost -40.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.18% since then. We note from Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 235.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.59 Million.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LORL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL): Trading Information

Although LORL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.14 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.113 over the last five days. On the other hand, Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 719.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 243.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LORL is forecast to be at a low of $89 and a high of $89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +243.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 243.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 130.3%. Loral Space & Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 700% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22% per year for the next five years.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares, and 88.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.24%. Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with MHR Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 39.81% of the shares, which is about 8.53 Million shares worth $156.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.46% or 1.17 Million shares worth $21.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 336822 shares worth $6.16 Million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 312.59 Thousand shares worth around $6.56 Million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.

