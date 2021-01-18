Hudson Executive Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HECCU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HECCU): Trading Information

Instantly HECCU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.29 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.1136 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HECCU) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HECCU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HECCU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. shares, and 35.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.98%. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.9% of the shares, which is about 1.77 Million shares worth $18.5 Million.

HGC Investment Management Inc., with 4.12% or 1.24 Million shares worth $12.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 55857 shares worth $583.71 Thousand, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund held roughly 15.25 Thousand shares worth around $159.36 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

