In the last trading session, 216,635 shares of the EMX Royalty Corporation(NYSE:EMX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.25, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.04 Million. EMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.81, offering almost -17.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.69% since then. We note from EMX Royalty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 267.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 253.08 Million.

EMX Royalty Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EMX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX): Trading Information

Although EMX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.44- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0229 over the last five days. On the other hand, EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 162.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. EMX Royalty Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.7% of EMX Royalty Corporation shares, and 27.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.21%. EMX Royalty Corporation stock is held by 32 institutions, with Global Strategic Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.36% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $5.25 Million.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, with 1.98% or 1.67 Million shares worth $4.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1431976 shares worth $3.82 Million, making up 1.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund held roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $2.89 Million, which represents about 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.

