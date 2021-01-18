CM Life Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CMLFU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLFU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CM Life Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLFU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of CM Life Sciences, Inc. shares, and 91.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.75%. CM Life Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Sachem Head Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.9% of the shares, which is about 3.47 Million shares worth $36.28 Million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 9.14% or 3.2 Million shares worth $33.5 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1032637 shares worth $10.81 Million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Weiss Strategic Interval Fd held roughly 912.61 Thousand shares worth around $9.55 Million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.

