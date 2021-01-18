In the last trading session, 246,221 shares of the China Automotive Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CAAS) were traded, and its beta was 3.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.96, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.73 Million. CAAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.69, offering almost -96.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.45% since then. We note from China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 338.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 Million.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CAAS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS): Trading Information

Although CAAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.45- on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0342 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 386.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 145.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -42.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAAS is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -42.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.91 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect China Automotive Systems, Inc. to make $112.52 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.94 Million and $73.56 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at 0%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.8%. China Automotive Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 321.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.39% of China Automotive Systems, Inc. shares, and 3.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.28%. China Automotive Systems, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.65% of the shares, which is about 507.69 Thousand shares worth $1.5 Million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.46% or 141.2 Thousand shares worth $417.95 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 95650 shares worth $283.12 Thousand, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 88.02 Thousand shares worth around $549.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored