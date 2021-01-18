In the last trading session, 265,517 shares of the Alberton Acquisition Corporation(NASDAQ:ALAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.42, and it changed around -$1.56 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.55 Million. ALAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.25, offering almost -12.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.92% since then. We note from Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 283.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 139.13 Million.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ALAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC): Trading Information

Although ALAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.25 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0899 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -431.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.59% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares, and 24.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.33%. Alberton Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 14 institutions, with Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.86% of the shares, which is about 419.5 Thousand shares worth $4.51 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 1.53% or 225Thousand shares worth $2.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

