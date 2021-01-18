In the last trading session, 241,367 shares of the FTS International, Inc.(NYSE:FTSI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.34, and it changed around $1.09 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.76 Million. FTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33, offering almost -62.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.03% since then. We note from FTS International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 143.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 344.33 Million.

FTS International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTSI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. FTS International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.1 for the current quarter.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTSI is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) projections and forecasts

FTS International, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +76.67 percent over the past six months and at a -1861.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -33%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -29.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FTS International, Inc. to make $70.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142.3 Million and $151.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -68.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -53.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.1%. FTS International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s Biggest Investors

Pioneer High Yield Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-High Yield Bond Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 142597 shares worth $2.67 Million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-High Yield Bond Fd held roughly 125.7 Thousand shares worth around $2.35 Million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.

