In the last trading session, 241,919 shares of the Freshpet, Inc.(NASDAQ:FRPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $144.61, and it changed around $1.11 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.88 Billion. FRPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.6, offering almost -3.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.79% since then. We note from Freshpet, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 237.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 251.79 Million.

Freshpet, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FRPT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Freshpet, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT): Trading Information

Instantly FRPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $149.3 on Monday, Jan 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0218 over the last five days. On the other hand, Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.62, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRPT is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $167. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.93 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. to make $93.05 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.75 Million and $70.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.3%. Freshpet, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 45.6% per year for the next five years.

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.03% of Freshpet, Inc. shares, and 97.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.68%. Freshpet, Inc. stock is held by 325 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 3.87 Million shares worth $431.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.87% or 3.61 Million shares worth $402.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1220132 shares worth $136.23 Million, making up 3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $119.74 Million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.

