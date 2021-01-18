In the last trading session, 335,338 shares of the Farmland Partners Inc.(NYSE:FPI) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.28, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $301.33 Million. FPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.31, offering almost -0.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.88% since then. We note from Farmland Partners Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 191.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.28 Million.

Farmland Partners Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FPI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Farmland Partners Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI): Trading Information

Instantly FPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.31 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.1223 over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -22.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FPI is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $8.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -17.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. to make $11.02 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.88 Million and $11.65 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.1%. Farmland Partners Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 436.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

FPI Dividend Yield

Farmland Partners Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 – March 15, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 2.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.7% per year.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.65% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares, and 51.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.73%. Farmland Partners Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.07% of the shares, which is about 2.95 Million shares worth $19.68 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.52% or 1.91 Million shares worth $12.75 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1069190 shares worth $7.12 Million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 625Thousand shares worth around $4.16 Million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.

