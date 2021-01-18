In the last trading session, 246,141 shares of the Farmer Bros. Co.(NASDAQ:FARM) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.65, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.1 Million. FARM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.08, offering almost -166.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.82% since then. We note from Farmer Bros. Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 289.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.9 Million.

Farmer Bros. Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FARM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Farmer Bros. Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM): Trading Information

Instantly FARM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.14- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.1626 over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 401.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FARM is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) projections and forecasts

Farmer Bros. Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.43 percent over the past six months and at a -47.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -130.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.1%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.46%. Farmer Bros. Co. earnings are expected to increase by 49.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.34% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares, and 91.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.76%. Farmer Bros. Co. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.01% of the shares, which is about 2.46 Million shares worth $10.86 Million.

Trigran Investments Inc, with 12.42% or 2.18 Million shares worth $9.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 543382 shares worth $2.4 Million, making up 3.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 370.86 Thousand shares worth around $1.73 Million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.

