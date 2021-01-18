In the last trading session, 218,815 shares of the Energy Recovery, Inc.(NASDAQ:ERII) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.51, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $814.02 Million. ERII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.25, offering almost -5.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.89% since then. We note from Energy Recovery, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 293.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 243.75 Million.

Energy Recovery, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ERII as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Energy Recovery, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII): Trading Information

Although ERII has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.03 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0384 over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERII is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +10.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.06 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. to make $21.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.5 Million and $21.54 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.5%. Energy Recovery, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -51.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.73% of Energy Recovery, Inc. shares, and 55.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.64%. Energy Recovery, Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Trigran Investments Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.09% of the shares, which is about 5.66 Million shares worth $46.4 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.17% or 2.9 Million shares worth $23.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1344952 shares worth $11.03 Million, making up 2.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 957.86 Thousand shares worth around $13.07 Million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.

