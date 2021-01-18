In the last trading session, 270,859 shares of the Ebix, Inc.(NASDAQ:EBIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.5, and it changed around -$0.81 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32 Billion. EBIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.61, offering almost -2.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.41% since then. We note from Ebix, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 231.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 313.15 Million.

Ebix, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EBIX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ebix, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX): Trading Information

Although EBIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.61 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0892 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBIX is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +76.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) projections and forecasts

Ebix, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +92.48 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +29.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $158.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ebix, Inc. to make $162.22 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $146.18 Million and $137.88 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.6%. Ebix, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

EBIX Dividend Yield

Ebix, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 – March 05, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.3. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.71% per year.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.93% of Ebix, Inc. shares, and 82.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.88%. Ebix, Inc. stock is held by 244 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.34% of the shares, which is about 3.51 Million shares worth $72.3 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.53% or 2.64 Million shares worth $54.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1517746 shares worth $57.63 Million, making up 4.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 940.07 Thousand shares worth around $16.98 Million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.

