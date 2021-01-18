In the last trading session, 212,011 shares of the Digimarc Corporation(NASDAQ:DMRC) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.88, and it changed around -$0.46 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $741.14 Million. DMRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.74, offering almost -30.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.9% since then. We note from Digimarc Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 125.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.58 Million.

Digimarc Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DMRC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Digimarc Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC): Trading Information

Although DMRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $50.49 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0558 over the last five days. On the other hand, Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -48.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMRC is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -48.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) projections and forecasts

Digimarc Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +208.88 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +27.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Digimarc Corporation to make $6.27 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.32 Million and $6.19 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.7%. Digimarc Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 2.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27% of Digimarc Corporation shares, and 50.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.58%. Digimarc Corporation stock is held by 106 institutions, with Senvest Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.14% of the shares, which is about 940.18 Thousand shares worth $20.99 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.33% or 816.42 Thousand shares worth $18.23 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 348024 shares worth $7.77 Million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 325Thousand shares worth around $10.3 Million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.

