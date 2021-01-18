In the last trading session, 288,596 shares of the Deckers Outdoor Corporation(NYSE:DECK) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $326, and it changed around $2.14 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.16 Billion. DECK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $336.32, offering almost -3.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.86% since then. We note from Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 351.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.82 Million.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DECK as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $7.01 for the current quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK): Trading Information

Instantly DECK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $336.3 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0368 over the last five days. On the other hand, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $317.69, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DECK is forecast to be at a low of $260 and a high of $412. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) projections and forecasts

Deckers Outdoor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +61.91 percent over the past six months and at a 15.7% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.8%. Deckers Outdoor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 7.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.3% per year for the next five years.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares, and 100.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.81%. Deckers Outdoor Corporation stock is held by 555 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.54% of the shares, which is about 3.24 Million shares worth $712.95 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.51% or 2.95 Million shares worth $649.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 786035 shares worth $172.94 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 732.29 Thousand shares worth around $210.01 Million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.

