In the last trading session, 248,993 shares of the Cue Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:CUE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.61, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $381.81 Million. CUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.69, offering almost -151.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.25% since then. We note from Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 226.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.75 Million.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CUE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE): Trading Information

Although CUE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.14 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0293 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 137.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUE is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +161.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 114.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) projections and forecasts

Cue Biopharma, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.17 percent over the past six months and at a 9.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. to make $2.43 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.05 Million and $900Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 170%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cue Biopharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.76% of Cue Biopharma, Inc. shares, and 65.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.12%. Cue Biopharma, Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.74% of the shares, which is about 2.34 Million shares worth $35.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.99% or 2.12 Million shares worth $31.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 883121 shares worth $11.05 Million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 703.14 Thousand shares worth around $10.58 Million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.

